Great opportunity to own a new construction home. Right end unit. Enter through the covered front porch into an open floor plan living area. Kitchen features shaker cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The pantry provides the additional storage most families desire. The back deck overlooks a beautiful flat lot to enjoy your outdoor activities. The master bedroom is at the top of the stairs with a generous walk in closet, additional storage cubby and access to the bathroom with a dedicated vanity. The bathroom excels in functionality, as it is a jack and jill style that affords privacy and multi function capabilities. The laundry is conveniently located in the hallway. Pictures are of similar model.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $205,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory arches collapse; 40-ton beams, a key feature of City Walk project, were in place less than a year
- Updated
The centerpiece structure of Hickory's City Walk, two arches over the Rudy Wright bridge, have collapsed.
A Taylorsville property, once home to The Nest wedding venue at Steele’s Farms, has new owners.
- Updated
Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said last spring the arches over the City Walk would be a feature “that is safe and it’ll be exactly what we’re suppo…
- Updated
The centerpiece structure of Hickory's City Walk collapsed. The 40-ton arches have been in place less than one year. No injuries were reported…
Fresh Chef, a local restaurant chain with a location in Conover, has a new spot in Hickory.
- Updated
Twenty-nine Catawba County residents died in one week due to COVID-19, reaching levels last seen in January 2021 when vaccines to fight the vi…
The Hickory City Council approved two rezoning requests and an annexation that will lead to the addition of as many as 242 new housing units i…
Watch now: Former Hickory cop gets 3 years in prison for throwing woman to pavement in 2013; appeals court overturned first sentence due to judge's leniency
- Updated
A former Hickory police officer convicted of throwing a woman to the pavement is headed to federal prison after he was sentenced a second time…
The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will wrap up the 2021 NFL season tonight when they do battle in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in I…
When Anthony Gaglia opened his Carolina Crafted candle store in Hickory four years ago, he wasn’t fond of the downtown location.