 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $205,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $205,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $205,000

New construction right end unit townhome. Main level open living area leads into the dining and kitchen. Kitchen offers beautiful shaker cabinets, granite countertops, pantry and stainless steel appliances. Exiting out the back to your own patio for easy out door cooking. Upper level offers primary bedroom with functional Jack and Jill style bathroom for privacy and oversized walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms and laundry located in the hallway complete the upper level. Community offers sidewalks for your evening strolls.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert