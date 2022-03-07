3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $205,000

Quiet, country living ! Ranch with inviting front porch , even including the porch swing with the home. Home includes all appliances. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Outbuilding stays including a new Home Depot riding lawnmower. Solar panels installed summer of 2021 . Solar panels, not battery. Goes directly to Rutherford Electric. Guardian Alarm is transferable. Burke County Water . Trash pick up is also available. Curtains and blinds stay with the home .