3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $204,900

For the best information on this unit, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. This three bedroom townhouse unit offers main level living with inviting foyer, vaulted ceiling great room with lots of natural light, kitchen with all appliances and adjoining laundry area and single garage! The main level master suite offers two closets and adjoining bathroom. Upstairs, two bedrooms share a full hall bath. Private deck for relaxing. Roof replaced 2014, entire HVAC replaced 2018.