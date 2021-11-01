Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in desirable NE Hickory location and is ready to move in! Nice kitchen with spacious pantry and all the appliances will remain. Nice dining area that leads to the wonderful screened porch and decks. Spacious Family Room with wood burning fireplace. Large Master bedroom with dressing area. Large laundry room just off kitchen and garage. Great for extra refrigerator or freezer of both! One deck just off the screened porch already has a 220v outlet for a hot tub! Other deck is large and overlooks the very nice and private back yard with lots of trees! Great location near shopping, dining, 127 and down town! Minutes to I-40 and the mall area. Don't let this one get away... schedule your viewing today by calling Keith Stallings: 828-267-1234!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $204,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Recently, the arrival and departure of flights emblazoned with Mexican symbols on the plane have caught the attention of people in Hickory.
- Updated
A Hickory man died in a wreck on N.C. 127 near Dwayne Starnes Drive at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
- Updated
Victor Wilson’s 911 call was played in court Wednesday, an audible reminder of the pain and panic he felt in 2016.
- Updated
Law officers say a Hickory couple was kidnapped and assaulted in Hudson on Tuesday. Eight people have been charged in the attack.
- Updated
The father of a Hickory man killed in a shooting in Hudson talked about his son and his feelings on the case on Tuesday.
Alexander County couple charged in 1991 baby death case; body of infant found 30 years ago in Nags Head
- Updated
DNA evidence from a 1991 baby death on the coast of North Carolina has led authorities to an Alexander County couple.
- Updated
Before Friday, four men had either pleaded guilty or been found guilty in connection with the 2016 murders of Deidra Ramseur and Mark Wilson a…
Will DNA, renewed focus solve 30-year-old Hickory homicide case ? Family, police hope death can be resolved
Thirty years ago, a young man was found dead in the Hickory High School parking lot. Today, Hickory police investigators are waiting on DNA ev…
Construction of new turn lanes on N.C. 127 at First and Second Avenue SE is still several years out, but preparation for the project has begun.
- Updated
A Newton man and a Taylorsville woman are facing child sex crimes charges in Alexander County, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.