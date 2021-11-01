3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $204,900

Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in desirable NE Hickory location and is ready to move in! Nice kitchen with spacious pantry and all the appliances will remain. Nice dining area that leads to the wonderful screened porch and decks. Spacious Family Room with wood burning fireplace. Large Master bedroom with dressing area. Large laundry room just off kitchen and garage. Great for extra refrigerator or freezer of both! One deck just off the screened porch already has a 220v outlet for a hot tub! Other deck is large and overlooks the very nice and private back yard with lots of trees! Great location near shopping, dining, 127 and down town! Minutes to I-40 and the mall area. Don't let this one get away... schedule your viewing today by calling Keith Stallings: 828-267-1234!