3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $204,900

COMING SOON!!! Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Meadowbrook Subdivision (inside Homestead development). Great location in Mtn View, minutes from 321 and I-40. Large living room, dining area and nice kitchen with stainless appliances. Master bath with walk in shower. Laminate wood and vinyl through out the home. Flex rm/rec rm adjoins the main house (needs to be finished on the inside) but will not take much to finish this area for more sq ft. Interior just painted, move in condition, ready for new owners! HVAC and roof only a few years old. Deck in back overlooking level backyard with storage shed.