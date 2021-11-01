 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $200,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $200,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $200,000

Great Townhome in Northeast Hickory! Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, dining area, living room, laundry room, single attached garage and deck. Located in Cypressridge and close to shopping, schools and a short drive to downtown. Hardwood floors on the main level and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Desirable NE Hickory location!. Primary Suite on main level. Hardwood flooring in great room & dining area, tile in kitchen & baths. Single car garage Open floor plan. Cul Da- Sac Lot.No yard work! Included in the HOA

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert