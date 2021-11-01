3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $200,000

Great Townhome in Northeast Hickory! Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, dining area, living room, laundry room, single attached garage and deck. Located in Cypressridge and close to shopping, schools and a short drive to downtown. Hardwood floors on the main level and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Desirable NE Hickory location!. Primary Suite on main level. Hardwood flooring in great room & dining area, tile in kitchen & baths. Single car garage Open floor plan. Cul Da- Sac Lot.No yard work! Included in the HOA