3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $200,000

A future diamond! This 3 bedroom, 1 full bath, Brick Ranch offers super potential with a little TLC. Enter into the Family room featuring fireplace and original hardwood floors. Kitchen is open to eat in breakfast. Large screened porch to sit and relax. Unfinished basement offers plenty of room for storage. Lovely flat lot, mature trees with an abundance of space on 2.15 acres….room for a pool, workshop, garage or what ever your heart desires. No HOA. The possibilities are endless. Excellent location with close proximity to schools, shopping, dining and entertainment.