3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $200,000

Perfect for a first home or if you're looking to downsize. Enjoy your morning coffee in the large sunroom. Split bedroom floor plan with large master bedroom. Sellers have made many improvements to this home including laminate wood flooring, interior and exterior paint, hvac with new ductwork, and fenced in yard. Driveway circles around for easy access and area to park several cars. Don't let this one get away.

