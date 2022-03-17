Available April 12, 2022 GREAT Rental In NORTHLAKES! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home features huge main level living room, kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances, and a large primary bedroom & bath with granite counter. There is also a 2nd bedroom and half bath and through the doors off the dining area is a spacious deck overlooking the beautiful backyard with mature landscaping and a storage building. Upstairs is a huge bedroom, full bath with granite counter-tops, a large bonus room & computer niche with built-in desk. Huge 2 car attached garage. You can take advantage of the Northlake’s common area lake access, playground & beach area. Please review our rental policies and qualification requirements under the lease tab on our website. $500 pet fee per pet, 2 max, under 45 lbs. App/Admin fee $100 per person 18 and over. A credit and criminal background check is a part of the application process. No showings until mid-March 2022.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $2,400
