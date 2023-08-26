Welcome home! You'll love this like new, 2020 built home! The light and bright living space opens to the white kitchen with lots of counter space. Wash dishes overlooking the flat, lush backyard. Nice SS fridge, disposal, and microwave complete this area. The dining area in the rear has easy access to the back which is great for entertaining. Upstairs you'll find a spacious primary bedroom with a huge walk-in closet. The spa like primary bath has a double vanity and lots of storage. Two additional bedrooms + a loft complete the upper level. The loft makes a great area for lounging, reading, an office or play area. The huge FENCED BACKYARD backs up to beautiful trees for added privacy. Min credit score 630 and 3x monthly rent to qualify. Credit and background check required. No smoking and no pets. For showings and questions, call Nicole at 931-510-7527.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $2,000
