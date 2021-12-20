 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $199,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $199,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $199,900

Main Level Living - Fireplace - Large Level Corner Lot - Exquisite Vintage Wrought Iron Fencing/Railings/Gates 3 Bedroom/2 Full Bath BRICK RANCH w/Full Unfinished BASEMENT offering interior & exterior access, Tandem 2 CAR Garage, Laundry Area & Ample Storage Areas. Property: 2 lots/corner lot/approx. .69 ACRE Level Land. Exterior: Rocking Chair Front Porch w/beautiful vintage wrought iron railing. Large Covered Back Porch, Distinguished Brick Fencing around part of the property with an exquisite VINTAGE Wrought Iron GATE as a focal point driving past the home or viewing from the front porch. Fully FENCED back yard, Beautiful Mature Trees in the side yard, 2 DRIVEWAYS - One driveway to Tandem GARAGE and side entrance driveway to the vintage CARPORT. Schools: Viewmont, Northview, Hickory High

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert