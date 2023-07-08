Great opportunity to own a beautiful home in the heart of Hickory. Enter through the covered front porch into an open floor plan living area. Kitchen features shaker cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The pantry provides the additional storage most families desire. The back deck overlooks a beautiful flat lot to enjoy your outdoor activities. The master bedroom is at the top of the stairs with a generous walk in closet, additional storage cubby and access to the bathroom with a dedicated vanity. The bathroom excels in functionality, as it is a jack and jill style that affords privacy and multi-function capabilities. The laundry is conveniently located upstairs in the hallway. Link for virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=G3AHjCkxeVP
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
If you are looking for a few fun activities for the family to do this weekend, enjoy a benefit concert, watch a baseball game followed up by f…
A 31-year-old homeless man named Devin Terrell Johnson walked into the Olde Hickory Tap Room on a Sunday afternoon in June. Shortly after leav…
Odin Famiglietti was indignant as he stood outside the gates of Newton’s splash pad.
The chain’s roughly 20,000 US locations will freshly slice their deli meat beginning Wednesday, marking Subway’s biggest change since two year…
Years ago, Jenny Lackey of Vale set a lofty goal for herself: visit all 50 of the U.S. states and travel in at least 50 countries — all by the…