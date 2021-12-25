3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $199,900

Great opportunity to own a new construction home in the heart of Hickory. Enter through the covered front porch into an open floor plan living area. Kitchen features shaker cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The pantry provides the additional storage most families desire. The back deck overlooks a beautiful flat lot to enjoy your outdoor activities. The master bedroom is at the top of the stairs with a generous walk in closet, additional storage cubby and access to the bathroom with a dedicated vanity. The bathroom excels in functionality, as it is a jack and jill style that affords privacy and multi function capabilities. The laundry is conveniently located in the hallway. Pictures are of similar model.