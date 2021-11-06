For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in convenient NE Hickory location just off Springs Road. This charming three bedroom, 1.5 bath home offers a main level with open floor plan featuring a kitchen with stone countertops, stainless appliances, bar seating, dining area, and sunny great room. The upper level offers all bedrooms, including a primary suite with private bathroom entrance. Outside, enjoy minimal maintenance with stone & vinyl exterior, covered front porch, sunny deck, and 0.09 acre yard. Modern, energy efficient construction. Construction is complete, this one is ready for you!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $199,900
