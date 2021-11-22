 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $199,900

Cozy brick ranch move in-ready! 1209 sq ft up stairs; 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 bathrooms, kitchen, dining, and living room. Beautiful original hardwoods in living room and bedrooms, updated countertops in kitchen. 500 sq ft 2 car attached carport. 725 sq ft spacious basement with laundry area. Gutters w/ gutter guards, HVAC, and hot water heater replaced in 2018-2019.

