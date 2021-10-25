 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $199,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $199,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $199,000

Great home with lots of potential. 3 bedrooms, 1 and a half bathroom. Just over an acre of level land that lays beautifully. Has a detached 2 car garage with extra storage in the back as well as an apartment started with the potential to be completed. Apartment could be possible rental income. Laundry is located in the 3rd bedroom. Additional metal building is 24 x 48. Home being sold "As Is" Photos first of the week.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert