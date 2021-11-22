3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $195,000

Welcome Home! In the St. Stephens optimist area- a private retreat available just in time for the holidays! All on one level with easy access to the home. Updates throughout the home include flooring, bathrooms, kitchen, lighting and appliances. Open living room and kitchen. Extra living space in the separate den with plenty of storage closets. Hallway laundry with new washer and dryer! 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath, with one bedroom featuring a half bath. Great back deck and level back yard! 2 storage buildings included. Contact ReMax Legendary agent Cory Klassett with questions. 828-446-4589