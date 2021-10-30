Energy Star rated New Construction 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home in Hickory. This brand new home features beautiful and durable LVP throughout. The open kitchen/dining/living room is great for entertaining. Light neutral colors throughout and lots of windows provide tons of natural light. Front and back covered porches and an additional enclosed storage room. Encapsulated crawl space. The energy efficiency in this home will save you tons of money. Call 828-455-9133 for more details and to schedule a private viewing!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $195,000
