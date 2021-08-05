3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $193,000

For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in convenient NE Hickory location just off Springs Road. This charming three bedroom, 1.5 bath home offers a main level with open floor plan featuring a kitchen with stone countertops, stainless appliances, bar seating, dining area, and sunny great room. The upper level offers all bedrooms sharing a convenient hall bath with stone countertop. Outside, enjoy minimal maintenance with stone & vinyl exterior, covered front porch, sunny deck, and 0.09 acre yard. Modern, energy efficient construction. Due to be complete by the end of August 2021. Photos included in listing showing finished home depict the quality of finish work buyer can expect.