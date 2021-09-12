3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $189,900

Brick Ranch "Fixer-upper" 3 BDRM, 2 BATH home located under mature trees on a .56 acre lot. Great investment opportunity or add your own touch and live in it! Tile floor in kitchen and wood-burning fireplace in den. Washer & dryer hook-up. New rear door and storm door. Central AC approx. 6 years old. Furnace approx. 15 years old. 2-car covered carport. Needs new gas water-heater. The house has been vacant for about 2-3 years so carpets need replacing and walls painted. Home is being sold "AS IS". No HOA or CCR's.