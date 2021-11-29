Investors and Flippers - check out this old farmhouse with great potential that sits on one acre. Convenient location just off McDonald Parkway. Wood burning fireplace was form of heat but not sure if it still works. A new electric panel box was installed six months ago. Home needs work and sellers will entertain all offers so don't hold back. Please call agent with questions. Selling "As Is" and will need to be cash or FHA 203K loan - buyer and buyers agent to verify.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $189,900
