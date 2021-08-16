3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $189,900

Fabulous 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in desirable Westminister Park community of NW Hickory. Large living room, galley kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, plus dining room, half-bath, and laundry are all on the main level. Upper level includes a Primary suite, 2 additional bedrooms and 1 more bath. Wonderful fenced-in patio area overlooking large grassy, community grounds for playtime fun. This community includes a clubhouse and in-ground pool & basketball court. It is centrally located to many restaurants, shops, parks, doctors, and minutes to Frye Regional Medical Center and the YMCA.