3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $189,900

Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an unfinished basement that could be finished to make this a 5 bedroom home! The main floor has hardwood flooring throughout, a cozy living room with a wood burning fireplace, a beautiful kitchen with an island and plenty of cabinets for storage, 3 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom. Downstairs in the basement you will see the layout for a large laundry room, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a large open area perfect for entertaining! The basement does have access to the backyard! Newer water heater, newer hvac, new gutters, new facia boarding, and freshly cleaned!