Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an unfinished basement that could be finished to make this a 5 bedroom home! The main floor has hardwood flooring throughout, a cozy living room with a wood burning fireplace, a beautiful kitchen with an island and plenty of cabinets for storage, 3 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom. Downstairs in the basement you will see the layout for a large laundry room, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a large open area perfect for entertaining! The basement does have access to the backyard! Newer water heater, newer hvac, new gutters, new facia boarding, and freshly cleaned!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $189,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A weeks-long missing person search in Alexander County came to an end in the woods off a dirt road Tuesday morning.
- Updated
Motorcycle rider dies near Exit 130.
- Updated
A Hickory couple said their vehicle was shot while they were driving in Hickory.
- Updated
A Hickory man was charged with shooting into occupied vehicles near downtown Hickory.
- Updated
Parents Alissa Davis and Rebecca Everly addressed the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education on Monday to ask for revisions to the district…
- Updated
The bodies of a Newton couple were found inside the Observer News Enterprise building late Friday, according to a release from the Newton Poli…
- Updated
Below, find salary databases for all salaries over $25,000 for employees of Catawba County, CVCC, Catawba County Schools, Hickory Public Schoo…
Hickory and Catawba County leaders will meet Tuesday to discuss roughly $7 million in incentives for an economic development project.
- Updated
A Hickory High student was charged for having a knife on school grounds on Wednesday.
- Updated
A man is in stable condition after Hickory police officers shot him in the parking lot of the Corner Pocket lounge.