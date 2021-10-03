 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $189,900

Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an unfinished basement that could be finished to make this a 5 bedroom home! The main floor has hardwood flooring throughout, a cozy living room with a wood burning fireplace, a beautiful kitchen with an island and plenty of cabinets for storage, 3 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom. Downstairs in the basement you will see the layout for a large laundry room, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a large open area perfect for entertaining! The basement does have access to the backyard! Newer water heater, newer hvac, new gutters, new facia boarding, and freshly cleaned!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert