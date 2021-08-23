 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $189,900

VACANT! Great 3 bedroom ranch home with basement on quaint street in Hickory. Close to great restaurants and shops, this home has it all! Large living room and dining area with beautiful flooring. Kitchen has brand new SS appliances! Three large bedrooms and full bath complete the main floor. Additional storage with unfinished basement and large backyard! Take a tour today!

