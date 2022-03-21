3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $189,000

CALL IRMA REYES 828-310-5644 REALTY EXECUTIVE FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL COZY 3BED 2BATH HOME THAT MAKES YOU FEEL LIKE YOU'RE HOME. ONCE YOU'RE IN YOU WONT WANT TO LEAVE! IN THE MOUNTAIN VIEW AREA!!! COMES EQUIPPED WITH WASHER/DRYER STOVE, REFRIGERATOR AND A DISHWASHER. NOT ONLY DO YOU HAVE A FABULOUS MOUNTAIN VIEW IN THE BACK, THE OWNER IS LEAVING BOTH SHEDS. THE SHED IN THE FRONT CAN BE USED FOR MULTIPLE USES LIKE EQUIPMENT STORAGE, DIRT BIKE OR 4 WHEELER. THE ONE IN THE BACK FACING THE MOUNTAIN CAN BE ANY THING - A PLAY HOUSE, ART STUDIO, YOUR OWN HIDE WAY. MAKE IT YOURS. MAKE IT BETTER.