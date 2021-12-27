 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $179,900

Location! Location! Location! Walking distance to coffee shops, grocery store, local favorite restaurants and parks. Totally re-modeled 3 bedroom / 1 bath is ready for it's new owner. Home still contains the charm of a 1942 build (original hardwood floors in all 3 bedrooms) with the modern updates of a new laundry room, open concept, new roomy bathroom and new kitchen! Large level yard offers plenty of parking and a fenced backyard. Storage shed in back remains. Perfect place for yard equipment, bikes or workshop!

