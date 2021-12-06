 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $174,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $174,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $174,900

3 bedroom 2 bath home features almost 1600 heated square feet on corner lot. New roof this year, open concept, fireplace with gas logs. Large master suite, laundry on main level. 1 mile from Lake Rhodhiss public access. All showings require 24 hour notice.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert