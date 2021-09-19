3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $169,900

READY FOR NEW OWNERS! No carpet inside the home (wood and vinyl flooring through out). 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with unfinished basement for storage or expansion! Nice size kitchen with eat in area. Living room with hardwood flooring. Deck in back overlooking large backyard with creek. Located on a cul-de-sac, street safe for kids to play. Great neighborhood and located only minutes from Snow Creek Elementary School. Not in the city limits. HVAC was installed in 2012 and new roof in 2018