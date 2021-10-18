 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $169,000

Spacious all brick ranch with full basement in St. Stephens area. Great location convenient to shopping, dining, schools and interstate. Large carport with easy access to kitchen with no steps and level entry. Hardwoods, parquet flooring, two full baths, large bedrooms and laundry on the main. Very nice den with large windows offering plenty of natural lighting. Large eat-in kitchen! Full basement with den/rec area, lots of storage space, workshop and sunroom. Private back yard and nice side yard! Outbuilding on side yard conveys.

