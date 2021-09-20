 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $169,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $169,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $169,000

Come check out this newly renovated home! Beautiful hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, brand new roof, and new windows! Freshly painted inside and out! This will not last long! Hurry and schedule your showing today! More photos to come!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert