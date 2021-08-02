3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $159,900

OPEN HOUSE: Sunday, August 1st 12:00 - 2:00pm Character & Charm is beautifully packaged in this very well maintained 1920 Historic home in Downtown Hickory. Located in the first planned development created in Hickory. You will find many elegant historic homes as you turn between the large rock columns to enter the neighborhood. This Arts & Crafts style home offers One Level Living with the following: Rocking Chair Front Porch with lovely plantings to admire as you enjoy the beauty of the outdoors. Living Room w/Fireplace, Sitting Room/Dining Room, Kitchen w/lots of cabinet/counter space, Mud Room w/Laundry-Pantry. Primary Suite w/2 closets & Full Bath w/shower & Built-In Linen space. Spacious Hall Bath w/Tub-Shower Combination. Bedroom #2 w/Closet. Bedroom #3 currently used as an office (no closet due to historic 1920s architecture). Back Deck overlooking a lovely lawn, wooded lot and Storage Shed. Walk-In Crawl Space. Parking: Right side of driveway & Street. Heated Sq Ft 1,310. Exterior/Additional Sq Ft: 625 (Front Porch/Deck/Shed)