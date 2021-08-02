OPEN HOUSE: Sunday, August 1st 12:00 - 2:00pm Character & Charm is beautifully packaged in this very well maintained 1920 Historic home in Downtown Hickory. Located in the first planned development created in Hickory. You will find many elegant historic homes as you turn between the large rock columns to enter the neighborhood. This Arts & Crafts style home offers One Level Living with the following: Rocking Chair Front Porch with lovely plantings to admire as you enjoy the beauty of the outdoors. Living Room w/Fireplace, Sitting Room/Dining Room, Kitchen w/lots of cabinet/counter space, Mud Room w/Laundry-Pantry. Primary Suite w/2 closets & Full Bath w/shower & Built-In Linen space. Spacious Hall Bath w/Tub-Shower Combination. Bedroom #2 w/Closet. Bedroom #3 currently used as an office (no closet due to historic 1920s architecture). Back Deck overlooking a lovely lawn, wooded lot and Storage Shed. Walk-In Crawl Space. Parking: Right side of driveway & Street. Heated Sq Ft 1,310. Exterior/Additional Sq Ft: 625 (Front Porch/Deck/Shed)
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $159,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Witnesses told troopers the man climbed out of the car with a cat in one hand and a beer in the other.
- Updated
A Hickory woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday. Police are seeking the driver of that car.
- Updated
When Janet Derr-Littman reads the phrase “I can’t breathe” she remembers George Floyd.
- Updated
Two vehicles, including a pickup truck, were involved in a wreck on Interstate 40 on Wednesday morning.
- Updated
A Claremont man died in a two-vehicle crash in Conover Tuesday afternoon.
- Updated
Masks will be optional for students and employees in Catawba County Schools during the 2021-22 school year.
- Updated
A Hickory man was charged after the fatal hit-and-run of Brianna Nicole Page on Saturday.
- Updated
Catawba County saw nearly double the number of COVID-19 cases this week, following a trend of rising case numbers. The increase is potentially…
- Updated
The car of a missing man was located in Iredell County.
- Updated
A $20,000 reward has been offered in connection to a 2020 Hickory murder case. The reward is listed on at least two billboards, including one …