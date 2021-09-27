READY FOR NEW OWNERS! No carpet inside the home (wood and vinyl flooring through out). 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with unfinished basement for storage or expansion! Nice size kitchen with eat in area. Living room with hardwood flooring. Deck in back overlooking large backyard with creek. Located on a cul-de-sac, street safe for kids to play. Great neighborhood and located only minutes from Snow Creek Elementary School. Not in the city limits. HVAC was installed in 2012 and new roof in 2018
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $159,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Caldwell County Schools Board of Education called an emergency meeting Thursday morning to approve Rob Bliss as the new principal of South…
- Updated
Paying public employees well brings better services to the citizens they serve, according to one of Catawba County’s highest-paid government o…
- Updated
Fifteen Catawba County residents died due to COVID-19 in the past week.
- Updated
Hampton Heights golf course has been sold to a developer and the last opportunity to hit the greens is less than two weeks away, the Hampton H…
Hickory High restroom vandalized; school administrators are investigating to find out who is responsible
- Updated
A men’s restroom at Hickory High School was damaged last week, according to an incident report filed by the Hickory Police Department.
Hickory residents who have observed heavier air traffic over Hickory are not imagining things.
- Updated
The confirmation of the course’s fate comes after months of rumors that the course’s days were numbered.
- Updated
A teen has been charged after a man was found dead at his home Saturday night.
- Updated
Robin Colley texted her mom “I love you” every morning, and she was set to get married next month. But because of COVID-19, her family is left only with memories of her.
- Updated
Sunday’s Hickory Crawdads season finale against the Rome Braves in Georgia was canceled due to an COVID-19 outbreak on the Crawdads.