3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $149,900

INVESTORS!!!! GREAT ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD! SOLD AS IS! This home has great potential! This unique home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Master has half bath. Original hardwoods in living room and bedrooms. Kitchen and breakfast nook is quite large with lots of potential for changing foot print of kitchen. Laundry on main. Large bonus room in basement. Heat source is radiant ceiling heat. Cooling is from window units. SOLD AS IS!!! Moisture issues have been discovered in basement and crawl space The potential is endless. Come see today! CASH ONLY!