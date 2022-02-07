Needle in a haystack... Check out this 3 bed 1 bath USDA-Eligable area, recently renovated 1930s bungalow. Right at I40/321 interchange. Move in ready, recently painted and vinyl plank flooring throughout. Farm house sink brings out the true character and charm in this kitchen, that includes freshly painted cabinets. Refrigerator and Stove remain. Home also has on demand hot water heater. Fully fenced in yard with inset kennel in back corner. Ample parking and rocking chair front porch. Replacement windows and roof approx 8 years old. All this is possible for less than many rentals.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $149,900
