3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $149,000

Looking for new owners! Nice well kept, 3 bed 2 bath home on just over 3/4 of an acre of land. Very nice level lot includes 3 concrete parking pads and a large detached 1 car, garage/shop with Loft attic storage storage. There are currently 3 carports on the concrete pads. The seller is willing to leave those with the right offer. Property borders Long Shoal creek and is partially in a FEMA designated flood zone. Approximately 5 miles from Riverbend Park. 7 miles from Lake hickory Scuba and Marina, and a mere 2 miles from Lake Hickory Country Club Springs Clubhouse.

