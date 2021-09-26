 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $139,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $139,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $139,900

Call The Andi Jack Team today-828.291.9514-Fantastic Opportunity in this 3BR/1BA Recently Updated Home In Hickory! Updates include New Vinyl on The Exterior, New Gutters, New Cabinetry, New Interior Doors, All New Flooring, Countertops, Appliances, and So MUCH More! This Home Would Qualify For NC Housing Down Payment Assistance! We love the large living room space, interior laundry access, and bedroom sizes in this home!

