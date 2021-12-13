 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $135,000

This lovely three bedroom brick ranch with carport and partially finished basement in Longview is a must see. The living room has a large window for lots of natural light. The kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinets, a breakfast bar and dining area. All appliances will remain. The main floor offers hardwood flooring in the living room and all three bedrooms. A walkout basement with recreation room and storage area includes a workshop and lots of additional space. A new heat pump was installed in 2021. Ceiling fans, security system and more! Lovely landscaping includes a storage building in the back yard. No HOA, close to shopping. Hickory Airport is nearby. Must see this one owner home to appreciate. Call Nancy Henline today at (828) 323-7799 to schedule an appointment to see this lovely home!

