3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $130,000

Call Kelly Burris with Realty Executives for appointment at 828-320-2323.This super private home located at the end of a dead end road features a large level fenced back yard, 2 car carport, storage building, a large front porch and a big rea deck with hot tub (heater does not work). Inside you will find new carpet in the bedrooms, some newly painted areas, and a split bedroom plan. The roof was installed in 2016 and has an updated trane hvac system.