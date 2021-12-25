Home for the Holidays!!! Brand New, move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath home awaits its new owners! This adorable home sits on a .26 acre corner lot directly across the street from Longview Elementary School. This split bedroom, open concept floorplan is perfect for entertaining. Home comes equipped with all appliances including refrigerator and a Ecobee smart thermostat. New HVAC system will be installed within the next month. The home is on a foundation complete with underpinning. Must see to appreciate! Professional photos and measurements scheduled for Monday!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $130,000
