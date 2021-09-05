3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $124,900

Contact listing agent Ken Bolick at 828-430-0264 for a personal showing. 5254 Easy Street Hickory, NC 28602 - $124,900. Seller to pay $2,000 of buyer closing costs at mutually agreed upon price. Great low traffic location on a no outlet street. Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with 2 parcels totaling 1.446 Acres. Owners bedroom with ample closet space, owners bathroom with a garden tub and a separate shower. Two additional bedrooms with walk-in closets. Kitchen has lots of storage space with a built-in dining area and desk. Laundry area off entry foyer, kitchen with overhead cabinets. Another area beside the kitchen could function as an additional dining room, sitting area, or office space. Large living room with gas log fireplace and additional monitor style heater. A ramp takes you onto the side deck entry. Property comes with 2 carports and 2 sheds.