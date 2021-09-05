Contact listing agent Ken Bolick at 828-430-0264 for a personal showing. 5254 Easy Street Hickory, NC 28602 - $124,900. Seller to pay $2,000 of buyer closing costs at mutually agreed upon price. Great low traffic location on a no outlet street. Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with 2 parcels totaling 1.446 Acres. Owners bedroom with ample closet space, owners bathroom with a garden tub and a separate shower. Two additional bedrooms with walk-in closets. Kitchen has lots of storage space with a built-in dining area and desk. Laundry area off entry foyer, kitchen with overhead cabinets. Another area beside the kitchen could function as an additional dining room, sitting area, or office space. Large living room with gas log fireplace and additional monitor style heater. A ramp takes you onto the side deck entry. Property comes with 2 carports and 2 sheds.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $124,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch Now: Catawba County Schools reverses mask decision; angry parents voice displeasure as police officers provide security for board
- Updated
Catawba County Schools Board of Education held an emergency meeting on Tuesday to review COVID-19-related quarantines and positive test cases …
- Updated
Masks will be required for Catawba County Schools students and faculty when indoors on school grounds.
- Updated
The Catawba County Schools Board of Education has called an emergency meeting for 6 p.m. today at the Catawba County Schools Administrative Se…
- Updated
The Hickory area could get several inches of rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida starting late on Tuesday into Wednesday, Carolina Weather…
- Updated
Firefighters from Hickory, Mountain View and Long View extinguished flames and assessed damage at James Oxygen and Supply after the propane ex…
- Updated
Catawba County is facing a “tsunami” of COVID-19 cases, according to the county’s public health director.
- Updated
A Catawba man was charged with trafficking in cocaine following a police search where over 1,000 grams of cocaine was found, according to a ne…
- Updated
Catawba County saw 602 new COVID-19 cases in one week and seven deaths.
A farm equipment manufacturer in Conover plans to expand and create almost 150 new jobs with a minimum wage of $30 an hour.
Watch Now: Maiden man charged with first-degree murder in fatal hit-and-run in Hickory appears in court
- Updated
A Maiden man appeared in court on Wednesday to face charges for a hit-and-run that killed a Conover man.