3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $122,500

Contact Robbin Osborne 828-312-3158 or Garrett Osborne 828-455-5405 for more information. Cute bungalow close to shopping, restaurants, medical, downtown Hickory, Highway 70, and Highway 321. Low maintenance vinyl exterior. The main level has a living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry, 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bath. The kitchen, dining, and bath have tile floors. Smooth surface range, microwave, and refrigerator remain. The third bedroom is on the second floor. There is a spacious deck for grilling and entertaining. Set your appointment now to view this property. Tenant occupied and the lease expires October 4, 2021.

News Alert