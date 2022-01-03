Move in ready home that feels larger than it actually is. Hardwood floors through out. Nice replacement windows. Bathroom updated with new toilet, cabinet, top and faucet. Large walk in basement with lots of storage. Close to downtown Hickory and LR college.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $119,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Hickory’s tag office will close on Friday — at least for a few weeks.
A Caldwell County woman won $200,000 on a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket.
Suspect in LRU fatal shooting says football player was lured to Hickory apartments for planned robbery, according to court documents
A Lenoir-Rhyne University student who was shot and killed at Civitan Courts Apartments in Hickory was lured there by a couple intent on robbin…
Virginia State Police have released more details on a Christmas Eve crash in Nelson County that led to the death of an 8-year-old girl.
- Updated
The first baby of 2022 to be delivered at Catawba Valley Medical Center arrived at 4:19 a.m. on January 1, according to a release from the hos…
Latest COVID-19 wave took dozens of lives in Catawba County, families remember three lost loved ones
More than 300 Catawba County residents died of COVID-19 in 2021.
Woman shot and killed in Newton lost daughter to gun violence in shooting outside pub in 2017; she spoke at sentencing of her child's killers in August
- Updated
Hope Kennedy, the woman killed in Newton last week, was the mother of a 21-year-old killed outside of J. McCroskey’s pub in 2017.
As we start a year full of promise, we are excited to be realizing a long-term goal — the opening of Appalachian State University’s Hickory ca…
A year of hurdles and obstacles — from supply chain slowdowns, labor shortages and COVID-19 cases — still brought positive change to Catawba County.
- Updated
The man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he was discharged from a local hospital. According to a police report, a doctor said the man was coherent and capable of walking and standing when he was discharged, but that he was "playing games" when he refused to get out of bed.