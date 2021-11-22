 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $110,000

Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home in a desirable neighborhood. This home features 2 bedrooms on the main floor and a finished attic with 2 rooms that could be bedrooms or office space. Has been a rental property renting for $600 per month. Per seller, there are hardwood floors under the carpet in the living room. They are not sure about the other floors. Nice private lot with mature trees. Home is being sold "as is". Seller is motivated but will not make any repairs. Please make offers accordingly.

