Location! Location! Location! This NEWLY BUILD home located in one of Hickory's sleeper neighborhoods - close to everything (I-40 & 70 are just minutes away, along with easy access to : Lenoir-Rhyne Univ., shopping, cafes, restaurants, etc.) This home has an OPEN Floorplan. Covered front porch is a perfect place to start or end a day! open floor plan with LVP Flooring in main living areas. The Dining Area fits a table for 6 people! Kitchen is super modern with Granite Countertops, NEW SS Appliances large Refrigerator & Kitchen Island with Seating for 4 ! Guest bath features a Granite Vanity with a Tub/Shower combo. Primary bedroom is large & features ceiling fan with walk in closet. Primary Bath has a double vanity with walk-in shower. This home also has a side porch entry into the Mud Room and Laundry room . Private Parking Pad out front for your Cars with lots on on street parking on the wide neighborhood roads! Pet Fee =$300 NR + $30/ month per Pet rent