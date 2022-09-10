3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $1,695

Be the first to live in this brand-new construction 3 bed 2.5 bath home on a large lot. Main level boosts open floorplan with luxury vinyl plank flooring, bright open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and beautiful white shaker cabinets. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. There is a mandatory Resident Benefit Package $25/mo which offers a lot of perks! Maintenance coordination, credit building, resident rewards program where you can earn gift cards, and exclusive discounts, air filters delivered to your door and more!