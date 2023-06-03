Newer construction home. Enter from the wonderful covered front porch into a bright an open floor plan. Kitchen boosts shaker cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a pantry. Back patio overlooks flat back yard. Primary bedroom with walk in closet and bathroom access. Washer and dryer included! Mandatory Resident Benefits Package is an additional $25/mo and offers many great benefits (air filter delivery service, 24/7 maintenance, maintenance reimbursement for unintended charges/lock outs, credit building, rewards program, utility connection concierge, and more!)