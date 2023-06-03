Newer construction home. Enter from the wonderful covered front porch into a bright an open floor plan. Kitchen boosts shaker cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a pantry. Back patio overlooks flat back yard. Primary bedroom with walk in closet and bathroom access. Washer and dryer included! Mandatory Resident Benefits Package is an additional $25/mo and offers many great benefits (air filter delivery service, 24/7 maintenance, maintenance reimbursement for unintended charges/lock outs, credit building, rewards program, utility connection concierge, and more!)
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $1,575
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three Hickory residents were arrested on Tuesday and approximately 39 grams of fentanyl and a concealed firearm were seized from the vehicle t…
Maiden resident Kelli Genaro said she has always wanted to open a candy store because it is a place that is consistently filled with smiles.
Overcoming adversity and taking action were key points for student speakers at the Maiden High School graduation on Friday.
Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts.
A social media influencer died soon after live-streaming himself drinking several bottles of strong alcohol on China’s version of TikTok, stat…