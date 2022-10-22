3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $1,550

END UNIT! Brand new and ready for you to call home. This beautiful townhome offers an open floorplan with gorgeous kitchen complete with granite counters, soft close drawers, bar seating area and a pantry! Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms with full bath upstairs. All appliances included! Blinds just installed. Location, location, location! Easy access to I-40! From the restaurants, shopping, Union Square, the many parks, Lake Hickory to the many museums and mountains to hike... there is something for everyone!