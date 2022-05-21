3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $1,500

Be the first to enjoy this BRAND NEW HOME! Enter from the wonderful covered front porch into a bright an open floor plan. Kitchen boosts shaker cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a pantry. Back patio overlooks flat back yard. Primary bedroom with walk in closet and bathroom access. Washer and dryer included! Mandatory Residential Benefits Package that offers so many great benefits (air filter delivery service, 24/7 maintenance, credit building, rewards program, utility connection concierge and more!) The fee is $25/mo