 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $1,500

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $1,500

Be the first to enjoy this BRAND NEW HOME! Enter from the wonderful covered front porch into a bright an open floor plan. Kitchen boosts shaker cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a pantry. Back patio overlooks flat back yard. Primary bedroom with walk in closet and bathroom access. Washer and dryer included! Mandatory Residential Benefits Package that offers so many great benefits (air filter delivery service, 24/7 maintenance, credit building, rewards program, utility connection concierge and more!) The fee is $25/mo

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert