BRAND NEW 3 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom END UNIT townhome for rent in Hickory, NC! Features a living room and an open concept, a natural finished kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances, includes a refrigerator, bar seating, and a breakfast area. There is a half bath on the main level and three bedrooms along with a full bath on the upper floor. Stackable Washer and Dryer in Laundry Room...Sitting in a great location and is close to schools, restaurants, a park, grocery stores, and I-40.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $1,475
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory police officers responded to what the department is describing as an apparent suicide at the Cloninger Ford of Hickory dealership shor…
Hickory Oktoberfest is returning after two years. Here's a look at what will be new at this year's festival.
Hickory Oktoberfest will be returning to downtown this fall following a two-year hiatus as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Lenoir woman died in a car crash Wednesday morning in Caldwell County.
Two suspects charged in the shooting death of a Hickory man appeared separately in Catawba County Superior Court on Thursday.
My mother told me that if you don’t have anything good to say, don’t say anything. Since there is nothing good to say about the spotted lanter…
Amid heavy rain, a tractor-trailer heading south on N.C. Highway 16 in Taylorsville ran into a storage building on Monday.
One man is dead in an officer-involved shooting in Hudson on Friday morning.
HICKORY — Three new education professionals have been selected as assistant principals for Hickory Public Schools: Dawn Leary, Deyonta Thacker…
A strike at UPS would affect nearly every household in the country.
People who lined up to catch a glimpse of Jon Taffer, host of the reality TV show “Bar Rescue,” did not go away disappointed on Thursday.